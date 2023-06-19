The Courier
Ballarat roadworks: Sturt Street works continue, buses replace V/Line night trains

AF
By Alex Ford
June 19 2023 - 10:00am
Roadworks will continue for at least another four weeks on Sturt Street in Alfredton. Picture by Kate Healy
Roadworks will continue for at least another four weeks on Sturt Street in Alfredton. Picture by Kate Healy

Drivers in Ballarat will have already noticed the massive roadworks going on along Sturt Street in Alfredton, and they'll continue for at least another four weeks.

