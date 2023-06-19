Drivers in Ballarat will have already noticed the massive roadworks going on along Sturt Street in Alfredton, and they'll continue for at least another four weeks.
According to Regional Roads Victoria, the works are to repair flood damage from heavy rain events between Ring Road and Learmonth Street.
The first phase involves night works which will close Sturt Street CBD-bound entirely, which means detours are in place along Ring Road, Learmonth Road, and Gillies Street from 7pm to 5am.
Once these are finished, RRV contractors will begin about two weeks of daytime works, with single-lane closures.
Also on the go across Ballarat, detours are in place as street lights are installed at the new Western Freeway off-ramp roundabout near Miners Rest, with drivers coming off the freeway to head up the Midland Highway and Kennedys Road, or pull a U-turn at the Sunraysia Highway interchange.
Meanwhile, anyone thinking of taking a V/Line train should be aware that evening trains will be replaced by buses from Friday night.
IN THE NEWS
From 10pm from Southern Cross and from 8.30pm from Ballarat, services in both directions will be replaced by buses for the entire trip, while on Saturday and Sunday, buses will run between Sunshine and Flagstaff station - they will not be stopping at Southern Cross station.
Buses will replace trains for the entire journey in both directions from Sunday night to Thursday night, with express services to Ballarat on offer. V/Line recommends allowing at least 40 minutes extra time for replacement bus trips.
