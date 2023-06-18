It was an unusually sunny June morning in Ballarat on Sunday when community members, refugee advocates and supporters gathered at Lake Wendouree.
All were there to support and encourage Ballarat asylum seeker and SES volunteer Neil Para, as he completed his annual walk around the lake to raise awareness for the immense mental health burden placed on the refugee community.
Beginning in 2021, the walk was envisaged as a way the Ballarat community could physically show solidarity with the plight of refugees and asylum seekers.
The event also kicks off National Refugee Week.
Mr Para said he was "overwhelmed" by the support he had received for the walk.
"I am feeling a bit excited because the weather has supported us. People are starting to come out. People came from the Grampians and Melbourne also," Mr Para said.
"We have been overwhelmed by the support the Ballarat community has given us. They make us feel happy, they want to see us smiling, so it is a great community I am living in."
Mr Para completed his walk carrying a total weight of 28kg, a gram for each day since his family's visas were revoked in 2014, multiplied by five to represent each member of his family.
It is a weight which has grown heavier since his inaugural lake walk in 2021, which was 13.5kg.
He also carried additional weight for the many others in similar situations to his family's.
Rural Australians for Refugees Ballarat convener Margaret O'Donnell was at the event in support of the Para family.
She has had a long time involvement with the family since they arrived in Ballarat, often travelling to the family's home to read Mr Para's three children stories - a way to comfort them and grow their English skills.
Ms O'Donnell said Australian citizens should reflect on what "freedom" means to them during Refugee Week 2023.
"This year's theme is 'Finding freedom'," Ms O'Donnell said.
"What freedom means to ourselves, so that we can try to help people that seek asylum, or come as refugees to find a new home where they can experience freedom, after years of not being free, or having to flee."
Also at the walk was Sandy Walton, Trentham convener for the Rural Australians for Refugees.
Her group has also had a long involvement with the Para family, with Mr Para a part of the Trentham group's art advisory committee.
"Refugees are just like us. If our children needed a safe space, we would do anything to get them there," Ms Walton said.
"I would like to see refugees and asylum seekers have a safe space, settle and call a place home. I would like them to belong and Ballarat is an incredibly multicultural and supportive place."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.