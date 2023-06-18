The Courier
BFNL 2023: Evenness of competition finally on show | R9 review

Nelson Troon in action for North Ballarat against Darley. Pictures by Lachlan Bence
North Ballarat dealt Darley its first defeat of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season in dominant fashion, while Ballarat's upset win against Sunbury was the first true sign of how even the competition can be.

