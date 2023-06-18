A driver was lucky to walk away unhurt after a crash left a power pole leaning over a busy road on Ballarat's outskirts on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Eureka Street in Ballarat East just after 1.30pm, to find a power pole with transformer dangling a live high-voltage distribution line over the road.
The ute, understood to be a Triton, was found crashed into a fence down a hill.
Skidmarks indicated the ute came around the bend towards Ballarat and drifted to the other side of the road, bouncing off the power pole on the driver's side before ending up down the hill.
Police at the scene said the ute was not stolen, and investigations were continuing, but it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics attended but no medical care or emergency transport was required.
The road will likely remain closed in the area for some hours as Powercor workers begin fixing the broken power pole - Powercor's outage map shows no service disruption in the area.
