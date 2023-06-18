The Courier
Ballarat East ute crash damages power pole

By Alex Ford
Updated June 18 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:10pm
Police supervise the ute being pulled out. Picture by Kate Healy.
A driver was lucky to walk away unhurt after a crash left a power pole leaning over a busy road on Ballarat's outskirts on Sunday afternoon.

