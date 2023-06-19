BFNL 2023: Bewley back to best, Roos leader inspirational | Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
North Ballarat 12.13 (85) d Darley 3.10 (28)
Brett Bewley put together an almighty performance despite the defeat to North Ballarat with the Henderson Medalist tallying 40 touches and a league-best 15 tackles.
Joshua Sparkman led the league with 43 disposals, while Jamie Quick had a monstrous day out with seven goals from his 22 touches.
East Point 14.10 (104) d Lake Wendouree 8.11 (59)
The afternoon belonged to the Johnston brothers as both starred in East Point's big win against Lake Wendouree.
Matt Johnston finished with 35 disposals, 15 clearances and a goal while Jordan added 35 touches, 11 marks and six tackles.
Bacchus Marsh 19.18 (132) d Melton South 5.4 (34)
There were positive signs throughout the first half for the winless Melton South as the Panthers ended up with four of the top five possession-getters on the day.
Rhys Lee led all with 34 as Riley Theo (31 touches) and the ever-reliable Cody Chapman (30 touches) also impressed.
However, it was Jake Owen who stepped up for the Marsh with four goals from his 23 disposals on Saturday.
Sebastopol 9.8 (62) d Redan 9.3 (57)
Lachlan Cassidy finished nine disposals clear of next-best as the Sebastopol star willed his side over the line against Redan.
Cassidy had 34 touches and a game-high nine tackles in the five-point win.
Ballarat 12.16 (88) d Sunbury 9.8 (62)
Ballarat ball-magnets in Will Liston and Paddy Simpson brought the goods as the Swans stunned the Lions at Alfredton.
Liston added a goal to his already-impressive 36 disposals while Simpson booted two majors alongside his 24 touches in his return from injury.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
