BFNL 2023: Henderson Medalist hits 200 points... again | Stars of the Week

Darley's Brett Bewley returned to the '200 Club' as the Devils skipper did all he could to give his side a chance against North Ballarat, while East Point's Johnston brothers in Matt and Jordan both enjoyed big days out against Lake Wendouree.
Bewley finished with 40 disposals and a league-best 15 tackles en route to 215 ranking points..
Both Johnston brothers had 35 touches each on Saturday, while Matt added one goal to his stat-sheet which saw him finish six points clear of Jordan on 193 points.
Cobras ruck Luke Goetz led the way for the big men with 184 ranking points.
Goetz had 64 hit-outs against Melton South, while Sebastopol's Arnold Kirby enjoyed a league-high 68 hit-outs against Redan.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round nine player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
