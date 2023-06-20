The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Henderson Medalist hits 200 points again | Rd 9 Stars of the Week

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
June 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BFNL 2023: Henderson Medalist hits 200 points... again | Stars of the Week
BFNL 2023: Henderson Medalist hits 200 points... again | Stars of the Week

Darley's Brett Bewley returned to the '200 Club' as the Devils skipper did all he could to give his side a chance against North Ballarat, while East Point's Johnston brothers in Matt and Jordan both enjoyed big days out against Lake Wendouree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.