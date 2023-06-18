Man crushed by hay bale in Greendale

A man has died after being crushed by a hay bale near Ballan on Sunday.
According to Victoria Police Media, it's understood a 64-year-old Greendale man was working on a private property on Long Gully Road when the incident occurred.
The death is not being treated as suspicious, and police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.
Worksafe has been contacted for further information.
The death follows a man's body found in Ballarat East on Saturday night, which police said is not being treated as suspicious, and a fatal crash in Bannockburn Saturday morning.
