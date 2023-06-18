The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Man dies after being crushed by hay bale on Greendale property

By The Courier
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:21am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man crushed by hay bale in Greendale
Man crushed by hay bale in Greendale

A man has died after being crushed by a hay bale near Ballan on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.