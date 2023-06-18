Police to investigate cause of death of man crush on hobby farm

Moorabool police will investigate how Greendale man died after being crushed by a hay bale on Sunday and prepare a report for the coroner.
According to Victoria Police Media, it's understood a 64-year-old Greendale man was working on a private property on Long Gully Road when the incident occurred.
Due to the scale of the operation, Worksafe will not be investigating which does not oversee accidents on country blocks and small scale hobby-farms.
Nevertheless farming represents one of the most dangerous occupations, with only two percent of the Victorian workforce but they remain over represented with 14 percent of workplace deaths.
In July 2020, a 60-year-old farmer died at nearby Myrniong after his tractor rolled on a property . It is believed he was slashing on uneven ground when the incident occurred.
In May 2022 a 54-year-old man died while attempting to unload a bulk seed bag into a semi-trailer at Crowlands, near Ararat when the farm worker was pinned against the top of the trailer and a bag shifted after being lifted from a truck by a large agricultural forklift.
Of the farm fatalities in the past decade, 79 per cent were associated with vehicles.
From 2019 to 2021, 24 people died in farm workplace incidents across the state while 424 people working in agriculture - or about eight people each week - were injured seriously enough to lodge a worker's compensation claim.
During the same period, there were 28 agriculture-related injury claims accepted by WorkSafe from the Central Highlands area (encompassing the City of Ballarat, Golden Plains Shire, Hepburn Shire, Pyrenees Shire, Moorabool Shire and Ararat Rural City) in 2020.
In March 2021 there were two tractor accidents in less than 48 hours - a woman in her 50s was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after being trapped under a tractor at Ross Creek on February 15, while a man in his 70s was taken to hospital with leg injuries following an accident at Magpie on February 16.
The death is not being treated as suspicious, and police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.
The death follows a man's body found in Ballarat East on Saturday night, which police said is not being treated as suspicious, and a fatal crash in Bannockburn Saturday morning.
