Ballarat is getting set for a wintry week, with temperatures not likely to climb above ten degrees for the whole five days.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting successive cold fronts to cross the state, with one on Monday likely to bring small hail in the afternoon and evening, with snow possible as far down as 600m
Monday will get no warmer than 7 degrees in Ballarat with showers, after creeping off from a low in the morning at 6am of 3.9 degrees at the Ballarat aerodrome site at 435m.
Both Warrenheip ( 741m) and Buninyong ( 751m) and large parts of the central highlands Bullarto and Gordon that rise much higher than this could see their first snow in several years if the predictions are correct.
"The snow levels at the moment look like it could be 600 metres to 700 metres [above sea level] across Victoria; 700 metres for the Snowy Mountains and NSW; it could be even lower than that for parts of Tasmania," BOM senior meteorologist Angus Hines told The Age.
Once this front has passed, a combination of clear skies and cold nights could bring the temperature even lower with some frost expected on Tuesday and Wednesday..
This is before the temperature in Ballarat climbs to the weeks high of 9 degrees on Tuesday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.