Winter has absolutely arrived in Ballarat, despite bright sunshine at the weekend.
The Courier's intrepid photographers, between a huge roster of sports and all sorts of crashes, made it out to the Creswick market to see some friendly faces, as well as BGT's job expo at Civic Hall to meet employers and jobseekers.
IN THE NEWS
Got an idea for an event where we can snap some social shots? Let us know using the form below, and we'll try to squeeze it in.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.