BFNL 2023: Sebastopol sweating as Lockyer downed

Sebastopol stalwart Tony Lockyer failed to play out his side's win against Redan on Saturday after taking yet another big hit early in the opening term.
Lockyer recorded just one disposal before receiving a bump in the sixth minute of the City Oval affair that ended his afternoon.
The veteran was admitted to hospital with a suspected bruised kidney, but Sebastopol playing co-coach Luke Kiel noted on Sunday that he had since been given the all clear by medical staff.
"They thought it was his kidney but he's all good now," Kiel said.
"I thought it might have been his hip again but it was the other side and a bit in between his hip and ribs."
It was the second-consecutive game in which Lockyer had been on the wrong side of a big collision after the Burra gun was left winded going back with the flight against East Point.
Lockyer still booted three goals after the knock, finishing with 10 disposals in the win against East Point.
Kiel said Lockyer was unavailable for Sebastopol's clash with Sunbury despite the injury.
It provides Lockyer with a much-needed two-week break with the inter-league bye scheduled for July 1.
Lockyer had been averaging 26 disposals per game before the East Point and Redan incidents.
The Burra will also be without James Keeble on Saturday, with Kiel noting it was not due to injury.
Keeble finished with two goals in the five-point win against Redan.
While they lose both Lockyer and Keeble, Werribee-listed duo in Jay Dahlhaus and Jesse Clark are a chance to feature against Sunbury with their VFL side having the bye.
Sunbury suffered a shock loss to Ballarat in round nine which saw it fall one game behind North Ballarat on the ladder.
Catch up on all the BFNL news here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.