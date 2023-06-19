The Courier
BFNL 2023: Sebastopol sweating as Lockyer downed

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Tony Lockyer left the field in the first quarter against Redan. Picture by Kate Healy
Sebastopol stalwart Tony Lockyer failed to play out his side's win against Redan on Saturday after taking yet another big hit early in the opening term.

