The Courier
Ballarat Grammar's Zoe Addinsall will compete at the Laser Run World Championships in Bath in August

June 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Zoe Addinsall won the U17 female Australian National Laser run championship. Picture by Adam Trafford
BALLARAT Grammar student Zoe Addinsall will head overseas for the second successive year to join an Australian squad which will compete at the Laser Run World Championships to be held in Bath, England in August.

