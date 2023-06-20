Pupils at Haddon Primary School can't wait to see their hard work destroyed.
At first it might not make sense, but the school's grade two/three and grade five/six classes have been working hard to make about 30 papier-mâché balls for the tigers at Ballarat Wildlife Park.
The balls will be used for environmental enrichment, strung up high to encourage tigers Kai and Akasha to jump up, hung from bamboo poles for them to try to catch, and as markers to encourage the tigers to walk over and inspect.
Haddon Primary School teacher Kirsty Payton said the tiger project had been in the planning for some time.
Over the past month the children have been building layers of papier-mâché around balloons, using newspaper and a glue made of tiger-friendly flour and water, and waiting for them to dry.
On Monday the classes painted the tiger balls in bright, eye-catching colours and on Thursday they will go on an excursion to the wildlife park to give their creations to tiger keeper Jared Mulholland, who will put some of the balls straight to use.
Ms Payton said the senior students had been learning about Sumatran tigers studying the book Taronga by Australian author Victor Kelleher set in a post-apocalyptic Australia where all the country is ruined except for Taronga Zoo in Sydney, where there is a young boy who can control the tigers.
"We were trying to look at what would be a fun excursion for them, and the wildlife park has got Sumatran tigers so we decided on that," Ms Payton said.
"They've got to do things to keep the tigers active, to keep their brains active," Ms Payton said.
The younger classes also joined the project having visited the wildlife park on an excursion last year.
"They've done it as a buddy partnership," Ms Payton said. "They've built the balls over about seven sessions overall, we showed them how to do it and the grade five and six students have shown leadership and demonstrated to the younger students and helped them.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Particularly for the grade five/six students, anything that is really hands-on and engaging, anything that is real life experience and doing things for a real purpose, they just jump at and this is an awesome way to do our bit for the community and get to see it in action.
"It's given the senior students a real opportunity to be leaders and take ownership of what has been an amazing project."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.