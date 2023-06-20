The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Haddon Primary School pupils' special project for tigers

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 20 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Haddon Primary School pupils Patrick and Lily with the papier-mâché balls they and schoolmates have created for the tigers at Ballarat Wildlife Park. Picture by Adam Trafford
Haddon Primary School pupils Patrick and Lily with the papier-mâché balls they and schoolmates have created for the tigers at Ballarat Wildlife Park. Picture by Adam Trafford

Pupils at Haddon Primary School can't wait to see their hard work destroyed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.