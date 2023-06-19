Right now, Maureen Woodford is one of the biggest names in Ballarat.
The modest volunteer at Grampians Health now has her name on one of the most prominent points of the Ballarat skyline - the new 43-metre tower crane at Ballarat Base Hospital.
The crane, named Maureen in her honour, sits above Drummond Street and will help construction crews build the Central Energy Plant support services building which will house a state-of-the-art pharmacy, pathology services and an education and learning centre over the coming months.
Ms Woodford has known about the unusual honour for about three weeks which came after a staff vote.
"It feels pretty cool," shesaid of having a crane bearing her name.
"I thought it was a bit funny but when I thought about it, it's a chance to promote all volunteers and do it on their behalf."
Ms Woodford has been a volunteer at the hospital for the past 15 years, after having worked as a nurse there previously.
"I started volunteering in the emergency department originally, now I'm in the cancer centre which I love, and I've had the opportunity to be the team leader in the Welcome Team," she said.
The Welcome Team meets and greets people in different areas of the hospital, each of which need their own particular expertise.
A team meets visitors coming through the main Drummond Street entrance, directing or showing people to where they need to go within the hospital, while others spend time with patients or help in other ways
Ms Woodford volunteers about 10 hours a week, mostly in the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre where she sits and talks with patients "if they need someone else to talk to who is not a medical person".
"I enjoy meeting people and just being able to speak to them," she said.
Ms Woodford also acts as a volunteer simulated patient for Deakin University medical students training in Ballarat.
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said it was volunteers like Maureen who provided valuable support for Grampians Health, and naming the crane after a volunteer was an opportunity to acknowledge their contributions.
"Maureen has wholeheartedly integrated herself into the fabric of the team at Grampians Health having worked at the Ballarat Base Hospital for 15 years as a nurse. She has then chosen to return to continue contributing to healthcare by selflessly volunteering," he said.
"While we would like to include the names of all 180 volunteers on the crane, unfortunately space limitations make it impossible.
"However, we can't emphasise enough that every volunteer is equally important and valued and that the one name will represent the collective efforts of our incredible volunteer community."
Ms Woodford said coming out of COVID, volunteer numbers were down and more were definitely needed.
"Over the whole Grampians Health we could do with a lot more volunteers," she said.
"I think a lot of people have taken on extra jobs to get some money, and I think older people are quite hesitant since COVID to come back and a lot of volunteers here were older ladies and gentlemen."
