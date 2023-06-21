BFNL 2023: Roos, Roosters make most of performances | Rd 9 player of the year

Riley Polkinghorne escaped out to a six-vote lead in The Courier's player of the year award after his side's big win against Darley on Saturday.
Polkinghorne now boasts 26 votes for the Roosters, with East Point's Matt Johnston second with 20.
North Ballarat swept the votes against the Devils, with eight-goal hero Jamie Quick picking up five votes to take his season tally to 12.
Jordan Johnston earned best-on-ground honours in East Point's 45-point win against Lake Wendouree, with his brother Matt also picking up two votes to hold second place on the leaderboard.
East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett polled his first votes for the season, taking home three votes with a three-goal display at Eastern Oval.
Lachlan Cassidy and Toby Hutt both starred for Sebastopol against Redan, but it was the former who claimed five votes in his return from injury.
Both rucks in Nathan Dunstan (three votes) and Arnold Kirby (two votes) featured in the vote-getters while Redan legend Jarrett Giampaolo earned a vote in his 250th senior game.
Ballarat young gun Paddy Simpson bounced back from injury with a big-time performance against Sunbury, taking home four votes after returning with 24 disposals and two goals.
Will Liston finally earned the full five votes on Saturday, after two four-vote games earlier this season.
Bacchus Marsh's Jake Owen, who did not poll until round eight, backed up his two-vote haul with a five-vote outing against Melton South.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region.
