BFNL 2023: Roos, Roosters make most of performances | Rd 9 player of the year

By Edward Holland
June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
East Point's Matt Johnston polled two votes against Lake Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Riley Polkinghorne escaped out to a six-vote lead in The Courier's player of the year award after his side's big win against Darley on Saturday.

