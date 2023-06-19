NEW drive-through details have emerged for the city's latest homegrown convenience offering in the fast-evolving Creswick Road precinct.
Plans are before the City of Ballarat to improve traffic flow for Sandwich Press Co., which is taking up trade in the former Cressbell's Drive-in Dry Cleaning and Laundromat near the Webster Street roundabout.
The latest planning application shows proposed customer vehicle access to the business would be from the northern-most cross-over off Creswick Road's service lane. Two other crosses to the site would be reinstated as curb.
Cars would flow through to Dixon Street, up the side of popular takeaway outlet Grab a Bite, with the option to turn on to Creswick Road or to continue up the service lane.
The business will also offer walk-up service for customers. Plans also show proposed planter boxes and outdoor dining space.
While on the outskirts of Ballarat's central business district, the Sandwich Press Co. is in what has increasingly become a busy business area.
The site is alongside Beaumont Tiles Ballarat and just down from the new Haymes Paint showroom and PETstock.
Across the road, The Courier's former site has been transformed into a suite of offices with major tenant Fernwood moving in in December.
A couple of blocks away, closer to town, coffee and sandwich shop Earls Deli opened in October and has become a laneway destination at the foot of the new Nightingale apartments in Davey Street.
The development comes after Ballarat's first drive-through pharmacy, operated by UFS, opened in Sebastopol in April.
Sebastopol also became home to Australia's first Boost Juice drive-through franchise, opening on Albert Street in March 2017.
Popular Ballarat bakery Golden Nugget expanded on its Stockland Wendouree flagship store under Colin and Alicia Matthews, who opened a drive-through Golden Nugget on Sturt Street in 2005. A Sebastopol drive-through Golden Nugget was opened in 2013 in response to the growing drive-through coffee trend.
Golden Nugget has also since taken over a drive-through site on the Western Freeway at Leigh Creek.
Meanwhile, Stockland Wendouree this month updated plans for its first major renovations since 2018 to include popular drive-through Mexican fare Guzmen y Gomez, set to open as a free-standing build along Gillies Street in November.
