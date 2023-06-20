Ballarat Gold Mine officially up for sale

Ballarat Gold Mine's administrators have officially advertised the struggling business for sale as one with a "significant presence in the historic Central Victorian goldfields".
An online advertisement from accounting firm Hall Chadwick states expressions are sought for the gold mining and exploration company, with prospective buyers asked to register their interest by Wednesday, July 5.
Up for sale is its 3.4 kilometre-long mine some 750 metres below surface level; five Victorian Mineral Tenements; and infrastructure including a 520,000 ton per annum processing plant, tailings storage facilities, a chemical storage compound, and power substations.
"The company operates a modern underground mine and aims to maintain a production rate of 30,000 to 40,000 ounces of gold per year from underground drilling and blasting that targets the resource rich, tightly-folded rocks," the advertisement states.
"The current exploration focus is centred around resource expansion, which primarily consists of 'in-mine' exploration utilising developmental mapping and diamond drilling," it continues.
The mine opened in 2005 and currently employs more than 200 people. Owners Balmaine Gold Pty Ltd went into voluntary administration earlier this year about $38 million in debt.
IN THE NEWS
Administrators are progressing a planning application to expand tailings storage to support ongoing operations, recently submitting a Health Risk Assessment to allay community concerns around potential pollution.
Balmaine's Singapore-based directors last month announced more than a dozen parties had expressed interest in buying the mine. Shortlisted applicants will go through a tender process concluding in August.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.