Ballarat Gold Mine officially up for sale

Ballarat Gold Mine advertised for sale

By Kirra Grimes
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
Ballarat Gold Mine's administrators have officially advertised the struggling business for sale as one with a "significant presence in the historic Central Victorian goldfields".

