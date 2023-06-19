A BAND of anonymous donors has pledged to help fill sore holes in the city's pop-up public dental check-ups.
The collective is prepared to match all online donations made this weekend to Grampians Health's dental appeal up to a combined amount of $5000.
Grampians Health Ballarat's appeal, launched late last month, aims to raise at least $35,000 to replace aged and worn-down equipment to take free dental care direct to vulnerable people, such as aged care homes, and for kindergarten education and early intervention.
The health service has two kits to make pop-up visits but when equipment breaks and goes out of action, it can add to an already extensive backlog in the public dental system.
Grampians Health fundraising and engagement lead Sarah Masters said there had already been a generous community response, now boosted by the anonymous matching donors.
"During this cost of living crisis, we are humbled by the generosity of our community," she said. "The wonderful response we have already had to the appeal demonstrates how much people want to support others in our community."
The pop-up service allows Grampians Health Ballarat to expand its dental work, such as improving the oral health of residents who have dementia within their familiar surrounds.
For kindergarten pupils, the clinics can offer familiarisation to dental equipment and gowns, healthy habits and a preliminary check-up.
Online donations can be made at: ghb-tax-appeal-2023.raisely.com. Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar from Friday to Sunday.
