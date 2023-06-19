The Courier
Masterchef alumnus Tim Bone inspires Woodmans Hill toastie challenge

By Michelle Smith
June 20 2023 - 4:00am
Jack Fiddaman with Tim Bone. Pictures by Adam Trafford
Jack Fiddaman with Tim Bone. Pictures by Adam Trafford

The pressure was intense as students from Woodmans Hill Secondary College's VCE-Vocational Major class prepared their dishes in a MasterChef-style cook-off.

Local News

