The pressure was intense as students from Woodmans Hill Secondary College's VCE-Vocational Major class prepared their dishes in a MasterChef-style cook-off.
For awaiting them were a panel of judges including MasterChef alumnus Tim Bone and school principal Stephan Fields.
The class had been set a challenge to devise, develop and cook the ultimate toastie after Bone visited Woodmans Hill earlier in the term to talk about his journey through school, his work with the kitchen garden program at Yuille Park Community College, to the MasterChef kitchen and beyond, to now run the in-demand Tim's Toasties.
It was all for an ongoing project as part of the group's personal development subject.
"We identified last year there were many students who maybe didn't have the necessary skills in terms of cooking and those sort of things," said VCE-VM personal development teacher Heather McClure.
"We started one morning a week making breakfast, going through recipes, shopping, budgeting and those sort of things. They started cooking for themselves, then they nominated a staff member to cook breakfast for ... which led to them catering school events ... where the students designed a menu and were each involved in cooking."
Alongside that, teachers were looking at building aspiration in the students and invited community members to come in and talk to them about their career pathway and journeys.
"Tim's story is such a fantastic one. He was in education before but that wasn't where his heart was lying, and his journey into MasterChef is such a unique one about him having the self belief and taking a gamble to do something out of his comfort zone," Ms McClure said.
Students quizzed Bone about how he had the confidence to change careers, how he applied and got into the MasterChef kitchen and he looked over their toastie recipes, offering some pointers, before cooking a toastie for each student.
Over the past few weeks the students have fine-tuned their 'ultimate' toastie plans including refining their recipes, justifying ingredients, budgeting, plating and coming up with a creative name before cooking and presenting their toasties yesterday to the judging panel.
"Tim has made such an impression on the students regardless of what industry or pathway they want to follow ... he impressed on them the need to back yourself and follow your chosen pathway, whatever that is."
Ms McClure said the project was a fun and tasty way to enhance their personal development.
"In personal development we look at our connection with ourselves, developing ourselves and what we can give back to the community," she said.
"These guys are 17-18, about to go out into the real world and be able to live, be able to cook and prepare food for themselves and budget ... maybe even go into hospitality.
"This was something we wouldn't have done 12 months ago but we've built their confidence and capability to prepare food ... and develop their whole self."
