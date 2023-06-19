Four cars have been damaged in a sizeable accident opposite the Ballarat Magistrates Court.
At approximately 2:30pm on Monday 19 June, a Ford Focus collided with a black BMW on Grenville St South, causing the Ford to travel across the footpath and hit two other vehicles parked in the Little Bridge Street car park.
Police and paramedics attended the scene, where there were no serious injuries, but significant damage to several of the vehicles involved.
