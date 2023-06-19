The Courier
Western Renewables Link divides Labor MPs Martha Haylett, Lily D'Ambrosio at 2023 Victorian State Conference

By Kirra Grimes
June 20 2023 - 4:30am
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett says the Western Renewables Link has no 'social licence". File photo
A local MP has broken ranks with the Victorian Labor party over a controversial energy project affecting agricultural land north of Ballarat.

