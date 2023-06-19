IF EVERYONE can be a little more mindful and respectful of each other, amazing things can happen, artist Fay Thistlethwaite says.
Ms Thistlethwaite has been part in a seemingly unlikely collaboration, a trio of over-65s from art classes teaming up with youth skaters in an art project for Ballarat Skate Park.
It was a concept put forward by Ballarat Community Health arts and well-being coordinator Alisa Tanika-King to bring different generations together to share ideas and feel heard.
Ms Thistlethwaite had taken up art classes with BCH after retiring as a way to meet people and to find a hidden talent and thought this project was worth giving a go. On meeting one of the skater's mums, Ms Thistlethwaite had been surprised to learn how much the skater's behaviour and willingness to listen had changed.
"A couple of the boys were a bit bombastic and loud at the start but I noticed they became quite calm and had a different demeanour," Ms Thistlethwaite said.
"Maybe because we'r a bit older, they realise there are people out there willing to listen to them."
Ms Thistlethwaite said the project had been "enlightening" and felt there was more room in the community for inter-generational collaborations, even if to generate better respect for each other.
What Ms Thistlethwaite found was every idea was considered important and, in turn, boosted confidence in each other. Her idea was to adapt the designs into some three-dimensional shapes to give skaters something to jump over - a proposal that quickly generated energy.
She had also been impressed by the skills on the park of the young skaters.
The project was launched on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day last week. Since then, Senior Rights Victoria - the state's leading organisation tackling elder abuse - has recorded a 39 per cent increase in calls to its helpline.
Elder advocates are concerned this has been exacerbated by rising living costs and more adult children moving back in to live with their parents.
Ms Thistlethwaite encouraged generations to listen a little more to each other.
Artist Alisa Tanika-King, from BCH, said the public artwork was the result of shared creativity in an important community space.
"The workshops have allowed participants to share an unlikely friendship with people who are not part of their generation, and work together to create something that can be shared with the public," Ms Tanika-King said.
"The skate park itself is an inter-generational gathering place...It highlights the importance of art, colour, and creating something together as a fundamental part of building a stronger community."
