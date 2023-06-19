The Courier
Home/News/Council
Community

Ballarat Community Health leads inter-generational skate park project

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 19 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skaters Dane and Benny team up with Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, artist Alisa Tanika-King and participants Fay Thistlethwaite, Sue Egan, Dianne Walters. Picture by Adam Trafford
Skaters Dane and Benny team up with Ballarat mayor Des Hudson, artist Alisa Tanika-King and participants Fay Thistlethwaite, Sue Egan, Dianne Walters. Picture by Adam Trafford

IF EVERYONE can be a little more mindful and respectful of each other, amazing things can happen, artist Fay Thistlethwaite says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.