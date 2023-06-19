The Courier
A Ballarat man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison in the Magistrates' Court

By Bryan Hoadley
June 20 2023 - 5:00am
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court, where a man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for family violence on June 19. Picture by Adam Trafford
A Ballarat man who pleaded guilty to serious family violence charges has been handed a significant stint in prison.

