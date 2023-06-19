A Ballarat man who pleaded guilty to serious family violence charges has been handed a significant stint in prison.
The 39-year-old, who The Courier has chosen not to name to protect the identity of the victim, faced the Ballarat Magistrate's court on June 19 where he was sentenced to 10 months in jail.
The former couple, who were married for 12 years and have a young daughter together, started their relationship 17 years ago, and were living in a rental property near Ballarat at the time of the assaults.
According to the prosecution, prior to May 2022, there was a relatively small history of violence within the family, but what followed were "serious examples of assault."
The court heard the accused hit his wife so hard with a broom it snapped in half and broke the victim's skin, while on a different occasion, he stomped on his then partner's foot with enough force that it immediately swelled up.
On both occasions the victim had to go to hospital for treatment.
For that reason, the cases [of family violence] that have been dealt with, are to be dealt with very strongly by the courts.- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
The prosecution argued there were a number of aggravating factors behind the assaults, which meant the accused, who had been incarcerated for 116 days, was deserving of a longer prison sentence.
Theses included a lack of remorse or responsibility for the attacks and that they were in breach of an intervention order.
In sentencing the accused, Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he would impose a severe term of imprisonment as it was important to denounce his actions, as well as provide general deterrence to the wider community for matters of family violence.
He said while the physical effects were one aspect of assaults, there were additional damaging factors behind family violence, such as the erasure of a person's confidence, destroying their ability to trust others and affecting their ability to participate in paid work.
"For that reason, the cases [of family violence] that have been dealt with, are to be dealt with very strongly by the courts," he said.
"In my view, nothing but a medium term of imprisonment is effective."
In sentencing the accused, Magistrate Stratmann said the 10 month imprisonment would have been 15 months in length had there not been a guilty plea.
In my view, nothing but a medium term of imprisonment is effective.- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
Earlier in proceedings, defence for the accused argued he be sentenced to time served and placed under a community corrections order.
The court heard the accused had a history of severe drug abuse, which included the daily use of heroin, methamphetamines and cannabis, which was connected to the assaults.
But, the defence said there was a high chance of rehabilitation for the accused, who has strong support around him.
He works for his father's business, and upon release from prison, will live with his parents, where the defence argued it would be less likely for him to relapse in his drug use.
The sentence comes as crime statistics reveal there has been a dramatic increase in breaches of family violence orders in Ballarat.
In the last 12 months, breaches of family violence orders rose from 569 incidents to 727.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone 1800 RESPECT, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277 for support.
