Ballarat rose to a beautiful but chilly morning with the coldest temperature occurring shortly after dawn and the risk of black ice forming on the roads.
The temperature at the official BOM site at the airport reached -2.8 degrees shortly after 7.30am, the coldest day of the year so far.
The temperature was below zero for almost seven hours meaning the opportunity for frost to build up on windscreens, roads and decks was substantial.
The black-ice lights were activated at Gordon on the Western Freeway around dawn, urging drivers to slow to 40km/h.
Police have again warned drivers about the dangers of frosty mornings on the region's roads and the need to allow more time to defrost and travel carefully.
No accidents have so far been recorded.
Another clear night on Tuesday is expected to bring the temperature down to -1 degree in Ballarat meaning there will be the risk of further ice on roads on Wednesday morning.
EARLIER 6.30am
Ballarat has had a cold clear night following an arctic blast on Monday that made the temperature feel well below zero.
But the skies cleared around sunset meaning the real temperature did drop below zero at 1am and stayed there until dawn. Winds were light.
This means the perfect conditions for big chunks of ice on your windscreen and the danger of patches of black ice on exposed and elevated sections of road.
The city dropped to its coldest point according to the official BOM sight at the airport at 3am when the temperature reached -1.6 degrees.
Other areas across the region have recorded more heavy frosts.
This has brought the same caution around black-ice on the roads and slippery decks and paths for Tuesday morning.
Drivers are warned to give themselves time to clear windscreens and exercise extreme caution as black ice is generally invisible and can cause cars to lose traction.
You can see a map of Ballarat's black ice spots here.
On Monday there was no snow on the ground but Ballarat got a first bitter taste of a winter week, with temperatures that felt well below zero .
While the air temperature struggled to climb above 7 degrees for the whole day, an icy wind from the south-west reaching 46km/h in Ballarat made it feel much colder with the apparent temperature falling below zero at 12.30pm.
Then as the sun set, the temperature dropped again to below 3 degrees with the fresh breeze making it feel like -3.2 degrees.
As the cold fronts moved through, Mount William in the Grampians, at 1150m - the highest point in western Victoria - dropped below -1 degrees at noon with savage winds of up to 76km/h making the apparent temperature an icy -9.7 degrees.
Snow was predicted down to 600m but rain and some hail was sporadic in Ballarat. Clear nights into Tuesday and Wednesday could mean the temperature drops even lower and there is the danger of ice on the roads.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting successive cold days with the temperature not reaching double figures until Friday.
