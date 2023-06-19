The Courier
Dunnstown's St Brendan's Primary School to close at the end of school year

Updated June 20 2023 - 10:18am, first published 8:10am
St Brendan's Primary School in Dunnstown will close at the end of the 2023 school year, according to Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education.

