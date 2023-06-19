St Brendan's Primary School in Dunnstown will close at the end of the 2023 school year, according to Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education.
In a media release sent on Monday evening, the education office said there would be eight students enrolled for 2024, with no Foundation (prep) students for three consecutive years.
According to the media release, the regulatory requirement is for a minimum of 11 students.
Families and staff will be "supported" to find an alternative Catholic school nearby.
DOBCEL's executive director Tom Sexton said the announcement to close the school, which opened in 1858, came with a "deep sense of sadness".
"Inez French, principal, her staff and the families of St Brendan's have been tireless in their efforts to improve enrolments over the past few years," he said.
"Last week I met with staff and parents of St Brendan's school to discuss the best way to ensure the students of St Brendan's continue to receive the holistic and high-quality Catholic education they so richly deserve.
"Above all we must acknowledge the support from local families and the community that have enabled the school to endure and prosper for so many years."
Mr Sexton noted there will be "celebrations to recognise the rich contribution of the school and all who have played a part in its history" will take place throughout the year.
The last Catholic school to close in the district was Springbank's St Michael's Catholic Parish School, in 2016.
St Mary's, in Clarkes Hill, and St Patrick's in Gordon remain open.
