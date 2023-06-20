Elected representatives will be tasked with weighing community concerns against expert opinion when a controversial mine expansion plan comes up for a decision in coming weeks.
A planning permit application to build a new tailings storage facility at the Ballarat Gold Mine is expected to be recommended for approval at the June 28 City of Ballarat council meeting.
Development Director Natalie Robertson on Monday confirmed council officers had received all required information and she would like an outcome sooner rather than later to "give people certainty about the way forward".
There are no glaring triggers to reject the application from a planning point of view, and a recent Human Health Risk Assessment responding to community fears around pollution found it could proceed without posing unacceptable health risks.
The Earth Resources Regulator has advised the council an Environmental Effects Statement is not required.
Residents living near the Mount Clear mine site, like Noel Beaney who lives about 300 metres away, nevertheless remain concerned about potential health and environmental impacts of pollutants such as arsenic spreading from the proposed tailings dam to homes and waterways.
Retired environmental epidemiologist and secretary of the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group (TDCSAG) Dr Dora Pearce says more site-specific investigation is needed into both the cumulative effects of repeated exposure and the alternative tailings storage method of dry stacking.
"To have this so close to housing is unacceptable," Dr Pearce said.
"There's a lot of pressure on council to hasten approval, but there are several issues yet to be resolved before that approval can proceed.
"People talk about the mine jobs but they don't talk about the health impacts and the cost of the disease burden."
Former mine manager Stephen Jeffers - who was involved in engineering the dam at the start of the process in 2016/17 - says the health risks of the proposed facility are "minute," whereas the success of dry stacking in Ballarat's climate was yet to be proven.
Mr Jeffers said the application's approval was "absolutely crucial" to keeping the mine open, and that it would be a "travesty" if community opposition saw it refused.
"Without a long-term storage option, the show's over," he said.
"People want to see it [the mine] succeed, and it has the chance to be a great site and bring wealth into the community.
"If it got voted down, common sense wouldn't have prevailed - the benefits to society are far greater than the hazards it presents."
Advocating for the mine's 200+ employees, Australian Workers Union organisers Mick Derrick and Ross Kenna were "confident the regulators have it right" and hope to see the "hugely important" application approved to "ensure the future of the mine".
"The mine is a big contributor to this town, this city," Mr Derrick said.
"It's people's families, people's livelihoods, and surrounding businesses that indirectly benefit."
"The environmental concerns are valid, but the regulators are there for a reason," Mr Kenna said.
"We're comfortable the workers are safe and the safety systems are in place."
Mayor Cr Des Hudson told The Courier councillors would go into the meeting with open minds, but flagged that some may not feel they have the expertise to properly assess the application.
"It's a complex issue, we have the technical advice, so it's whether or not councillors feel comfortable they have the skillset [to assess] the technical information, or whether alternative thinking might be a part of it," he said.
"It could be that one councillor feels it should be taken out of our hands and assessed by the [state] Minister for Planning.
"There's going to be contention either way - it's just about being able to make an assessment based on the quality of information available.
"The community will have every opportunity [at the council meeting] to present and ask questions."
Dr Pearce and other members of the TDCSAG plan to make presentations ahead of the council debate in hopes of swaying the vote.
If that fails, Dr Pearce for one is prepared to go to extreme lengths.
"I've never lain down in front of a bulldozer before, but this might be the first time," she said.
"This is my community I'm standing up for."
The mining business remains under voluntary administration, and is being advertised for sale.
