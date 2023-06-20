The Courier
Falling enrolments seal fate of St Brendan's which will close at the end of the year

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated June 20 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Eleanor Dash with daughters Sophie, 8, and Lucy, 12, are sad that St Brendan's Primary School in Dunnstown will close at the end of the year. Picture by Lachlan Bence
When the final school bell rings at St Brendan's Primary School in Dunnstown this year, it will bring to a close more than 160 years of educating generations of local families.

