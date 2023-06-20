After yet another crash on one of Ballarat's most dangerous roads, residents fear it is only a matter of time until the notorious intersection claims someone's life.
The latest crash, about 3.45pm on Monday, involved a driver in a red car travelling south on Talbot Street at Redan who was t-boned by a driver of a white vehicle who allegedly failed to give way while travelling west on Darling Street.
Talbot Street resident Tara Moore said she had seen at least eight major crashes and numerous small incidents and near-misses at the intersection since moving there five years ago.
"It's always been a bad one, people from even before we were there said 'that's always been a dangerous intersection," she said.
"This guy spun around, he could have died from a heart attack ... that was a huge crash."
The Courier reported on a crash between a ute and a car at the same location on May 8, making this the second serious incident there in just over a month.
When asked for comment, City of Ballarat director infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall reiterated that safety improvements are set for the 2023/24 financial year, and may include kerb extensions and splitter islands.
The proposed footpath extensions make streets safer for pedestrians, and splitter islands are divides in the middle of the road.
This was the same information provided to The Courier in May, so it is unclear if plans to make the intersection safer have progressed since.
Ms Moore said residents felt like nothing would be done until it was too late.
She said her family had been lobbying the council to make the intersection safer for five years, and there were some residents who had been complaining about it for up to 20.
"I don't have high confidence [the intersection will be made safer], I pray that we do get something resolved, either a roundabout or that the roads are narrowed, or something is done," Ms Moore said.
"It's not until there's a fatality that [they'll think] 'OK, we'll do it now'.
"It's a budget thing, it's been a budget thing for the last five years."
Ms Moore said there were several problems that made the intersection particularly dangerous, including inconsistent give way signs at different cross intersections in the area, poorly signposted speed limits and wide streets which encouraged people to travel faster than they should.
She would like to see the council install temporary measures, such as rumble strips or more obvious signposting before permanent works take place.
Despite being an otherwise quiet residential street, Ms Moore said they had become indifferent to serious accidents happening on their doorstop.
"It's the fact that nothing has been done is the most frustrating thing, and honestly another accident happens and you're like 'OK, call an ambulance', you're just like 'here it goes again'," she said.
Other accidents at the same location include two separate collisions on April 26 and 27, 2022 which resulted in three hospitalisations, and a crash between a van and a ute on June 12, 2019.
Ms Wetherall said planning was currently being undertaken to upgrade the intersection.
"The project is on the City of Ballarat's capital program for the 2023/24 financial year; works are expected to begin in this period," she said.
"Officers also inspected the intersection following the accident and will assess if any further warning signs are warranted.
