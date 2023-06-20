WOODLAND creatures are coming out to play in the wake of winter solstice and you are bound to see them in action and into sunlight for the region's newest Parkrun.
Calembeen Parkrun is encouraging people to get in the fairy or goblin spirit for a special costumed themed Parkrun event on Saturday. The free, weekly community run and walk aims to build on some of the fun from the Friends of Park Lake bonfire the night before.
Calembeen Parkrun run director Chrissy Austin said this helped the wider community and visitors to embrace the cold.
"We know Creswick is a bit chilly and we want to be using it as a positive rather than a negative thing," Ms Austin said. "It's about bringing the fun - and Parkrun is about having fun."
Parkrun is a global movement with timed five-kilometre walk-runs in communities across the world.
Calembeen launched in January with its lakeside-based course adding to the region's events in Prince of Wales Park, Wallaby Track and Beaufort Lake.
The Creswick event was formed to help foster a growing and changing sense of community for all ages to get involved. While it has been attracting runners from Ballarat, there has been a constant stream of tourists from Melbourne looking to try a run somewhere different.
Ms Austin hoped this might be a fun way to start the school holidays.
Winter solstice is the shortest day of the year and marks the coming of more light. In many mythologies, this is a time when goblins emerge to become active above ground.
Ms Austin is encouraging people to dress up as much or as little as they liked. There will be some costume elements on site for those who need.
The mercury is forecast to dip under 5C on Saturday morning - but getting up and moving.
Calembeen has averaged almost 50 finishers each week from its 23 events. No-one finishes last because there is a volunteer tail walker each week.
Parkrun starts 8am from the rotund by the lake.
To rug up and volunteer this winter, email calembeen@parkrun.com
