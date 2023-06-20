The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Calembeen Parkrun to host woodland creature theme run for winter solstice

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fairy and run director Chrissy Austin bounds into the light with goblin runner Michael Sacco ahead of the first themed Calembeen Parkrun, celebrating winter solstice, in Creswick this Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Fairy and run director Chrissy Austin bounds into the light with goblin runner Michael Sacco ahead of the first themed Calembeen Parkrun, celebrating winter solstice, in Creswick this Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

WOODLAND creatures are coming out to play in the wake of winter solstice and you are bound to see them in action and into sunlight for the region's newest Parkrun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.