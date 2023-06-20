The simple act of sharing a meal has helped break down barriers and form new connections on World Refugee Day in Ballarat.
More than 200 people including refugees of war and persecution gathered to share a free, hot lunch at Lucas on Tuesday, in the spirit of inclusivity and in celebration of the 2023 Refugee Week theme: 'Finding Freedom'.
The 'Taste of India' feast was all thanks to the not-for-profit Ballarat Keralites Foundation of Australia (BKFA), while Ballarat Community Health (BCH) provided the venue.
BKFA spokesperson Navin Thomas said the aim was to promote cultural exchange and "help people learn about the diverse backgrounds of refugees".
Mr Thomas said the BKFA's 250-plus volunteers felt they had been well supported by the Ballarat community, and were always looking for opportunities to give back - previously providing local food relief during the COVID pandemic and supporting the Soup Bus for the past several years.
Tuesday's event was their gesture of support and solidarity with refugees and acknowledgement of the "journey, resilience and challenges" refugees have faced.
"We want to help to raise awareness about the experiences, needs and contributions of refugees, and create opportunities for dialogue and education dispelling stereotypes or misconceptions," Mr Thomas said.
"Ultimately, cooking can be a meaningful way to celebrate diversity, promote inclusion and create a supportive environment for everyone," he said.
BCH chief executive Sean Duffy said Refugee Week was a chance to recognise the "inequitable access to services that we take for granted here in Australia".
"Although there are refugees that are thriving, there are many cohorts that are vulnerable and at risk," Mr Duffy said.
"We remain committed to those most vulnerable in the community whilst celebrating the fantastic contribution they make to our region."
Refugee Week finishes on Saturday.
Find the full program of events at brmc.org.au.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.