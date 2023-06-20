'Problematic' neighbour faces court over push bike assault and threats

A Wendouree man faced court on Tuesday after a series of incidents where he harassed and assaulted his neighbours.
Sean Johns appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to multiple charges including assault and breaching a court order.
The court heard the charges related to several incidents between November 2021 and August 2022, where Johns physically attacked, intimidated and harassed his neighbour who lived across the road.
The offending began on November 7, 2021, when Johns got into a verbal dispute with his neighbour's partner out the front of her house at 2.30am.
His neighbour, who was asleep at the time, woke to the noises and went outside.
Johns then directed his anger at the neighbour, telling her "wait until I see you in the streets, you will lose your job. You are a female that dresses like a bloke."
Later that morning, at about 9.30am, the woman was leaving her address when Johns approached her from behind on his bicycle.
He pushed the bike into her, which pushed her back into a fence, and then hit her on the head with his helmet.
Johns then grabbed the woman's jacket, and after a brief struggle the woman slipped out of her jacket, and was pushed to the ground by Johns.
Johns then grabbed the woman's phone, which had fallen out of her jacket in the struggle, and smashed it on the footpath.
A neighbour from down the street heard the commotion and saw the attack from his window.
He ran out to confront Johns, who had began punching the woman. When confronted, Johns got on his bike and fled from the man.
Police arrived and found Johns nearby, arguing with other neighbours on the street. He appeared to be affected by alcohol.
The officers arrested Johns and took him to the Ballarat police station. The woman had injuries to her knees and elbows, and complained of a sore head. She was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital for treatment.
In an interview Johns made partial admissions to the confrontation but denied assaulting the woman. A personal safety protection order was taken out against Johns, who was not allowed to approach the neighbour within a certain distance.
Johns would go on to break the order multiple times in the following months, yelling at the woman from the street side.
In one incident, on December 20, 2021, Johns approached the neighbour's partner and attempted to give them a toy car as a "peace offering".
He was told to leave, but remained for about 10 minutes, telling the pair he was going to kill them, and that he "should have cut their heads off when he had the chance".
Johns' defence lawyer told the court he had been struggling with alcoholism and the death of a relative from cancer during the period of offending.
Since the offending, the neighbours had left the Wendouree street, and Johns had re-obtained his driver's licence, and found work.
Magistrate Letizia Torres called the offending problematic, especially as Johns had relevant prior convictions.
"This sort of behaviour, it will just focus on a new family at some point," Magistrate Torres said.
"I have seen this sort of conduct before and it often takes an up and down trajectory ... this is really serious conduct, and it is the sort of thing that you have done before numerous times.
"I am not satisfied that this is not a jail term."
The matter was adjourned until July 5 to have Johns assessed for a community corrections order, and consider the possibility of placing him on a drug and alcohol treatment order.
