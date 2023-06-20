'Problematic' neighbour faces court over push bike assault and threats

The Courier
Court

Wendouree man in court for assaulting and harassing neighbour

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 21 2023 - 5:00am
A Wendouree man faced court on Tuesday after a series of incidents where he harassed and assaulted his neighbours.

