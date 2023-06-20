If you think $5 is expensive for a cup of coffee, spare a thought for one man who has been billed $540 for his morning hit.
Unfortunately, this Ballarat man has learnt an expensive lesson on why you should avoid littering.
A hearing with the Environmental Protection Authority was held at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, concerning a man who threw a disposable cup from his car while driving in the Ballarat CBD.
The Courier has chosen not to name the man as he avoided conviction over the offence.
The court heard at about 10.55am on December 14, 2022, the man had dropped a disposable cup and lid on the road while driving at the intersection of Eyre and Doveton streets.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The littering was witnessed by a passerby, who took a photo and reported the incident to the EPA.
The car's number plate was traced back to the man, who was found to be the owner of the car in question.
He was served with an infringement notice, and elected to take the matter to court.
The man failed to appear on the date of the hearing, and the matter was held in his absence.
He was ordered to pay a $200 fine for the littering, and $340 in legal costs for the EPA, totalling $540 without conviction.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.