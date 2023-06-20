NATIONAL under-18 triple jump champion Molly Fraser can still hardly believe the Commonwealth Games athletics program will soon arrive in her backyard. Today marks 1000 days until the 2026 Regional Victoria Commonwealth Games.
The prospect helped to spur the 17-year-old on to her gold earlier this year and offers a little extra motivation for training this winter.
"I'm really excited and I think the whole athletics community is excited but I don't think Ballarat has really started to support the idea yet and realise we're going to have world class athletes here," Molly said.
Molly hopes to follow the footsteps of Australian Olympian Brooke Buschkuehl, née Stratton, who won long jump silver in last year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games. In the week the Victorian Games opens, Molly will turn 20 years old.
She knows there is a big journey ahead in trying to qualify but was confident Ballarat had a strong pool of talent that would be in the mix to compete at Eureka Stadium.
"A lot of things need to go right to get there but I'm hoping in the future that I can compete at the Games, especially because it's in my hometown that is something that is out of this world," Molly said. "Honestly, I never ever expected them to be here."
The Games open on March 17, 2026 at the MCG.
Regional Victoria will co-host the event across major hubs in Ballarat, Geelong, Bendigo, Shepparton and Gippsland.
Ballarat will host athletics' track and field program at Eureka Stadium (better known as Mars Stadium) and boxing at Ballarat Sports and Events Centre (Selkirk Stadium). Mountain biking will be in Creswick.
Australia's chef de mission Petria Thomas, an Olympic swimmer, said there was plenty of excitement building across the state.
"If the Games were a relay, we'd be at the first change with three legs to go," Thomas said.
"We've now visited each of the host cities and intend to formalise our delivery plans for the Australian team across the course of this year.
"The multi-city model presents us with a new challenge and we're tackling it head on to ensure the best high-performance environment and overall experience for Australia's team members."
