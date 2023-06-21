AFL paths have converged in different ways for St Kilda pair Brad Crouch and Rowan Marshall, but come Friday night, the pair will lead their team on the most special of occasions.
When the Saints run out to play Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, they will do so to honour the memory of their - and Bungaree's - favourite son in the annual "Spud's Game" to support mental health.
For the Ballarat-region pair, it is another reason to celebrate with Crouch set to line up in game 150 and Marshall to play his 100th.
Crouch is a former Ballarat Swans junior who also spent time at Beaufort and started his AFL career with Adelaide, while Marshall is originally from Portland spent time with North Ballarat in the VFL and BFNL club Sebastopol as he chased his AFL dream.
"It definitely gave me the hunger to get on an AFL list (getting picked up later)," Marshall said this week.
The previous two "Spud's Games" have raised more than $1m for the DFC, with funds going to mental health initiatives from the centre in Frawley's name.
"Having the Danny Frawley Centre's been pretty amazing for us and the playing group and we know the legacy that Spud has here at the football club," Marshall said.
"It's been great for the community, the Danny Frawley Centre. There's been so many people who have signed up and there's a real sense of belonging down here now.
Despite a recent up-and-down run, the Saints remain entrenched in the top eight.
"Internally we're feeling really good, really up and about and upbeat about where we can go," he said.
"You've just got to look across the competition to know how even it is and how up-and-down performances can be.
"We feel that over the first 13 games, our effort's been there for probably 11 or 12 where we've been up in close games, so we're feeling most weeks we're competing well."
