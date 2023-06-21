For all the observers there are for each game, clubs' inner sanctums are the best judges of who their best performers are week-in week-out.
It is not always about who has the most disposals or kicks the most goals.
Here's who Central Highlands Football Clubs clubs have considered their most consistent players over eight rounds based on the number of times they have been named in the best.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.