The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL
Analysis

CHFL: see who has figured in best players the most | club-by-club

DB
By David Brehaut
June 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane-Francis Whitfield has been in Creswick's best in all its seven matches this season. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Dane-Francis Whitfield has been in Creswick's best in all its seven matches this season. Picture by Adam Trafford.

For all the observers there are for each game, clubs' inner sanctums are the best judges of who their best performers are week-in week-out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.