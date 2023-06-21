VEGEMITE might be said to "put a rose in every cheek" but Beaufort Secondary College students have been exploring the spread's salty dark hues to create art.
Sixteen paintings made using Vegemite of historic landmarks about the town form a new exhibition in the Cyril Callister Museum, dedicated to the founder of the iconic Australian paste.
Beaufort year 10 student Elizabeth Banjanin said Vegemite had proven a challenging medium.
She opted for the town's war memorial, a monument unveiled in 1927 as a replica one-third the size of the war memorial in Salisbury Plain in England.
"I wanted to paint the war memorial because the architecture looked interesting to me," Elizabeth said.
"The Vegemite was quite difficult to paint with, compared to acrylic or watercolour paints."
Cyril Callister Museum curator Liza Robinson said the paintings were "beautiful" and she was sure they could prove a popular feature for visitors in the school holidays.
Ms Robinson said the impressive result had already started to inspire the potential for the paintings to be part of a book or calendar.
"We're quite proud because these kids are very talented and just from a small country town," Ms Robinson said. "...It also helps the kids be invested in their own town and to have pride in their town."
Other landmarks depicted in Vegemite include the 1864 Beaufort Court House, which is home to Beaufort Historical Society, Beaufort Mechanics Institute (1863) and the Beaufort Fire Station.
Vegemite is celebrating its centenary year. Beaufort, considered the home of Vegemite, has been embracing the festivities in honour of Callister who grew up in nearby Chute.
Callister's grandson Jamie Callister has become guardian of the Vegemite story but told The Courier in April the story belonged to this region, too.
"It's as much your story as it is mine," Mr Callister said. "You know, whether you like it or not, Vegemite is a thing you try on friends and people from overseas.
"...For your region and what's coming with the Commonwealth Games and the Cyril Callister museum in Beaufort, there is a lot the community can be proud of."
Beaufort secondary art teacher Simone Conroy said the painting project with Vegemite encouraged students in years nine and 10 to think more broadly when learning about art, architecture, design and history.
Ms Conroy said Beaufort's history, including the gold rush era, was a place of innovation and invention.
For those wondering, The Courier has confirmed the painting do carry that Vegemite smell.
Cyril Callister Museum is based at Servo@23 in Neill Street, Beaufort. The museum is open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10am to 2pm. Entry is free.
