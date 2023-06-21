The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Beaufort Secondary College art students paint history in Vegemite

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 21 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
War memorial painted by Beaufort Secondary College student Elizabeth Banjanin.
War memorial painted by Beaufort Secondary College student Elizabeth Banjanin.

VEGEMITE might be said to "put a rose in every cheek" but Beaufort Secondary College students have been exploring the spread's salty dark hues to create art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.