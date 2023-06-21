The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Senator Sarah Henderson launches bill to ban ban gambling ads during live sport

By Andrew Brown
Updated June 21 2023 - 11:16am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Sarah Henderson in Ballarat recently with Bridget McKenzie
Senator Sarah Henderson in Ballarat recently with Bridget McKenzie

Ballarat's patron senator Sarah Henderson has stepped up the fight to take on the gambling giants with a push to have ads banned during sport broadcasts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.