The security of private mailboxes has been thrown into focus after multiple credit card thefts lead to a spending spree that ended in court.
At a hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, a Ballarat woman pleaded guilty to using two credit cards stolen from mailboxes in Sebastopol and Alfredton - racking up a $1012 cost.
On August 2, 2022, Jessica Neagle was driven around town by a friend after taking the two credit cards, purchasing various amounts of fuel, cigarettes and gift cards.
Each transaction was made using the cards' tap-and-go feature, and were purposely kept under $100 so as to not require a PIN number.
The largest fraudulent transaction occurred when the pair visited the Delacombe Town Centre Kmart and purchased nine $50 gift cards and three $90 gift cards, totalling $720.
Each gift card purchase was done in separate transactions, with Neagle later telling police she was going to give the cards as a gift, and processed each purchase separately incase they needed to be returned.
On September 29, 2022, images of the pair were posted to the Ballarat Eyewatch Facebook page, with community members identifying them through CrimeStoppers.
Neagle was arrested and told police she was unaware the cards were stolen.
One of the victims was expecting a new card from NAB to be mailed to her, and realised the card had been taken when she started to receive activation codes to her phone.
The court heard Neagle had been struggling with drug use at the time of offending, and had since lost all contact with the friend she had committed the offence with.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said she would consider a "modest, therapeutic" community corrections order for Neagle, and adjourned the matter for her to be assessed.
"It is something to make sure you stay on track, this is very serious offending, it is premeditated, it is dishonest," Magistrate Torres said.
The matter was adjourned until June 30 for sentencing.
