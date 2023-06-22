WHENEVER you win one premiership, it's a big deal, so to pick up three in a day is the cause for a real celebration.
Five decades after the Bungaree Demons won both seniors and reserves football, and also scored the first of successive A Grade netball wins, the players will gather to relive one of the greatest days in any club's history.
On Saturday, when Bungaree plays host to Dunnstown in the Central Highlands football and netball leagues, more than 30 surviving players from all the successful sides on the day will gather to tell the tales of 1973, some true, but plenty to be very much embellished.
Organiser and 1973 reserves premiership coach Jim O'Keefe remembers the premiership success in what was then known as the Clunes Football League like it was yesterday.
"We didn't lose a game all year, and then we lost the second semi to Wendouree," he said. "I remember that semi final, it was a pretty wet day.
"We got over Springbank in the preliminary and then we blitzed Wendouree in the grand final, we won 18.14 (122) to 7.12 (54).
"The reserves was a thriller, we had a young bloke by the name of John Rees, he was only 17 or 18, who wasn't a very long kick, but I remember he kicked a goal from about 40 metres to win us the game 5.9 (39) to 5.5 (35) over Creswick. John lives in Perth, but he's making the trip over specially for the day.
"We also had the netballers and it was the first year of netball in the competition. The girls got up and won that day and they went on and won the next six."
O'Keefe said the majority of the teams had remained in contact over the years with just two players that he knows of having passed away.
"We think we'll get 33 or 34 from the two football sides," he said. "We were a team that all came up together at the same time, we actually ended up with five sets of brothers in the senior grand final which we think must be pretty unique, literally making up half the side.
"We played in seven grand finals in a row, going from 1970-76, it was a terrific era for the club. It's a pretty special thin to be able to get all the wins on that day."
The Bungaree 50 year reunion is from 12pm on Saturday.
