The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

Bungaree Demons ready for the 50-year reunion of 1973 premireship teams

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Webster, John Mcdonald, Barry Lenagan, Jim O'Keefe will get together with teammates from the 1973 Bungaree premiership teams on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Kerry Webster, John Mcdonald, Barry Lenagan, Jim O'Keefe will get together with teammates from the 1973 Bungaree premiership teams on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

WHENEVER you win one premiership, it's a big deal, so to pick up three in a day is the cause for a real celebration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.