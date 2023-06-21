Two men have been fined more than $10,000 in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court over illegally dumped household waste in the Moorabool Shire.
The shire was alerted to the scene on the side of Reservoir Rd, Coimadai in January, 2022.
Investigations led to two residents from a neighbouring shire who told the council they had paid a rubbish removal service to clean up and dispose of the rubbish from their home.
Further investigations proved this to be correct.
The court case, which has been going since September last year was finalised on Friday, June 16.
The judge found in favour of the council and fined one of the men $5000, plus $5000 in legal fees.
The other was fined $8000 and $440 in legal fees.
The pair were ordered to pay clean-up costs of $12,284 and both recorded convictions.
Moorabool Shire acting chief executive Caroline Buisson said the result is a good outcome for the community.
"We hope this deters others from illegally dumping goods on Moorabool's roadways, state parks or anywhere rubbish doesn't belong," Ms Buisson said.
The shire said it costs council about $80,000 a year to clean up illegal dumping of materials - including household, building materials, chemicals or general waste.
