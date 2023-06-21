The Courier
Moorabool Shire wins case over illegal waste dump

By The Courier
June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Household waste dumped in the Moorabool Shire. Picture supplied.
Two men have been fined more than $10,000 in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court over illegally dumped household waste in the Moorabool Shire.

