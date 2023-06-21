There are a few sore arm muscles this month among students and staff at St Patrick's College but the pain is all for a good cause.
The school is taking part in The Push-Up Challenge where participants do 3144 push-ups between June 1 and June 23 to raise funds for and awareness of mental health.
School vice-captain Matt O'Brien said there was plenty of friendly rivalry between classes as they came towards the end of the challenge.
"It's helping shine a light on mental health around Australia with each number of push-ups you do representing a statistic of mental health in Australia," he said.
The number of 3144 represents the number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2021.
While raising awareness of mental health is the key, participants have also raised almost $2000 which will support Lifeline, Movember and the Push for Better Foundation.
"I think it's really important as it's being done at school and done in workplaces as well," Matt said.
"At St Pat's we try and focus on men's mental health and how important it is to speak about issues around men's mental health."
Matt and fellow members of the student council proposed taking part in The Push-Up Challenge and were surprised how many students, staff and families wanted to take part.
They now hope to make it a tradition every year.
"It's eye-opening how many people do care about men's mental health here," Matt said.
A friendly competition between year seven and year 12 students last week put even more focus on the issue.
"It all raises mental health awareness for students. Those in year seven are young but they should be aware of it now, not just later," Matt said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Push-Up Challenge founder Nick Hudson said the challenge was a great way to get fit, connect with community and do something for your own mental health while honouring lives lost to suicide.
"It's likely everyone will experience a mental health issue at some point in their lives, so by pushing-up and learning about mental health, we hope to break down the stigma attached to mental illness so that Australians don't think twice about reaching out for help," he said.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
