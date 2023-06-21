Ballarat's boldest festival is back to embrace the darkness of winter solstice with a feast for the eyes, heart, and soul.
LGBTQIA+ spectacular Frolic Dark Rainbow opens this Thursday, June 22 - the longest night of the calendar year and traditionally a time for ceremony and celebration.
Events across three days will bring together locals and travellers alike to embrace connection and creativity, with delightfully decadent touches to ward off the winter blues and enliven the city in readiness for the sun's return.
WHAT'S ON:
Thursday, June 22
At 5.30pm, the Dark Rainbow Art Show opens at Bridge Mall's FEAR (Femxle Experience Art Rebellion) gallery, with artworks on the concealed side of queer culture on display until Saturday.
At 7pm, Dark Rainbow kicks into higher gear with the adults-only Frolic Dark Cabaret at Piano Bar.
A unique experience awaits each guest whom Aurora Kurth and her band of exquisite performers will warmly welcome from the stage.
Friday, June 23
Brought to you by Terribly Good Cinema, Frolic's 'Queers for Fears' will have you leaping from your skin with queer horror cinema from 6pm, making a fine new ritual to share in the cosy darkness of Federation Uni's SMB Campus with your nearest and dearest.
Saturday, June 24
With multiple sessions from 3.30pm, the mysterious 'Queer Descent' closes the festival with a not to be missed experience that steps you a flight below Sturt Street into history and immerses you into art performance.
Become an initiate much like a youth stepped into adulthood through ritual in close societies of pagan times and experience the interactive secrets of Bold. Dark. Queer.
Find tickets and more information at frolicdarkrainbow.com.au.
