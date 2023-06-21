The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Blackmail case heard at the County Court in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:54am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The perils of online dating have been laid bare at a court hearing in Ballarat after a 62-year-old man was blackmailed out of $33,000 and suffered humiliation in front of friends and family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.