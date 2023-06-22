The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Black Hill pool safe from closure as City of Ballarat pledges to review 2014 Aquatic Strategy

KG
By Kirra Grimes
June 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New strategy needed after unplanned pool closure
New strategy needed after unplanned pool closure

Black Hill's outdoor public pool is staying put for now as the City of Ballarat throws out its own rulebook with regard to aquatics facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.