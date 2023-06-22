New strategy needed after unplanned pool closure

Black Hill's outdoor public pool is staying put for now as the City of Ballarat throws out its own rulebook with regard to aquatics facilities.
An Aquatics Strategy released in 2014 to guide development over the following five to ten years makes a number of recommendations the council has chosen not to implement.
These included closing the Black Hill pool "in light of its patronage and proximity to Brown Hill"; and investing in "significant infrastructure" for the Brown Hill pool to "improve amenity and attractiveness for users as well as to reduce the costs of operation and future maintenance".
Councillors recently voted to permanently close the Brown Hill facility and replace it with a splash park.
Meanwhile, a recent audit found the Black Hill pool is in sound condition, and Community Wellbeing Director Matthew Wilson confirmed this week "there is no intention or need to consider closing" it.
Mr Wilson said it was time to review the strategy "to ensure that it takes into account current and projected trends in the aquatics industry and infrastructure". This is work the council will "look to do" over the next 12-18 months, he said.
Other recommendations in the 2014 strategy were to further develop the Buninyong pool, increase infrastructure investment for the Eureka pool, and incorporate a "regionally significant" indoor/outdoor play space and water slide at the Ballarat Lifestyle and Aquatic Centre.
The strategy noted trends among metropolitan and country Victorian councils towards "consolidating aquatic assets to minimise costs" and "moving resources toward the construction of aquatic play spaces".
It noted a need to "recalibrate" Ballarat's aquatic assets to reflect the needs of users.
