An intimate chamber choir performance of French and German music spanning two centuries will be held in Ballarat this weekend.
The Melbourne Bach Choir and Melbourne Bach Chamber Choir will perform at Lydiard Street's Ballarat Central Uniting Church.
Called Serenity, the concert is of exquisite music to calm the spirit and inspire the soul with choirs, vocal soloists, organ and cello.
The program's centrepieces are the Requiem (1948) and Four Motets on Gregorian Themes by the 20th century French composer and organist Maurice Duruflé.
It will include short gems for choir by Bach, Messiaen, Brahms, Fauré and Rheinberger.
MBC founding artistic director Rick Prakhoff will conduct the performance, which he described as beautiful and serene music.
He said the choir loved to perform in regional towns outside Melbourne, including Ballarat.
"We love performing in Ballarat and the audience is growing every time," Prakhoff said.
"The audience will get a good view of the choir. The choir sits in the stalls around the organ. It's all very intimate."
Prakhoff said the concert would give four MBC scholar conductors and MBC scholar singer Saskia Mascitti, who will sing the mezzo-soprano role, an opportunity to conduct and perform in front of an audience.
Distinguished baritone Christopher Hillier and sought-after organist John O'Donnell, who holds the position of Monash University Organist, Ensemble Gombert founder/director, and director of music at All Saints', East St Kilda, will be performing.
One of Australia's finest cellists, Chris Howlett, will complete the team.
The success of MBC's debut performance 18 years ago of the St Matthew Passion has led to the growth of the choir.
It now has an expanded repertoire, the creation of a chamber choir and an extensive scholarship program for young singers and conductors.
MBC gives about eight concerts per year, not only in Melbourne but also in regional centres.
The choir has toured internationally to China, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic. Concerts for the remainder of 2023 will include Mahler's Resurrection Symphony as part of Zelman Symphony's 90th anniversary series.
MBC will perform at Ballarat Central Uniting Church on Saturday, June 24 at 2pm. Serenity will be performed at The Scots' Church in Melbourne on Saturday, July 1 at 7.30pm.
For more information and bookings, visit http://www.mbc.asn.au/mbc-concerts
