Melbourne Bach Choir and Chamber Choir to perform in Ballarat

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated June 22 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:00am
The Melbourne Bach Choir's 2022 Peace concert in St Pauls Cathedral, Melbourne. Picture supplied
The Melbourne Bach Choir's 2022 Peace concert in St Pauls Cathedral, Melbourne. Picture supplied

An intimate chamber choir performance of French and German music spanning two centuries will be held in Ballarat this weekend.

