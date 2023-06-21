The Courier
Home/News/Education
Community

Ballarat High School students keep up fundraising legacy for Walking Off War Within

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 21 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walking Off the War Within's John Shanahan is grateful for the ongoing awareness among young people for mental health. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Walking Off the War Within's John Shanahan is grateful for the ongoing awareness among young people for mental health. Picture by Lachlan Bence

EASTER was when it all started again: the egg raffles and acrylic bunnies filled with treats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.