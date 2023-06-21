THE WORST part for Sharon Germon is the anticipation, right before a bucket of ice gets dumped on her head. But Ms Germon says she kinda brings it on.
Ms Germon is store manager for Coles Sebastopol, which topped the supermarket giant's stores nationwide in fundraising efforts to fight motor-neurone disease.
The redeveloped Coles store, which opened a year ago this week, raised more than $62,000 in a six-week campaign for FightMND from team fundraising, customer donations, selling pork and, of course, selling the collectors' beanies best known for Big Freeze at the 'G.
Ballarat shoppers pooled more than $166,000 from its four stores across the city.
The finale was a special ice bucket dumping on some Sebastopol team members on Wednesday with a temperature about 7C.
This was the second time Ms Germon got iced up - she was store manager at Coles Wendouree when it topped the nation's efforts last year.
"A lot of country stores are doing it and I think country people really get behind a cause," Ms Germon said. "The community of Sebastopol has really embraced us as a new store."
MND is a term to describe a group of degenerative diseases that affect motor neurones that carry messages from the brain to muscles via the spinal cord. It can gradually rob people of their speech and movement, including breathing. The average timeframe for this is within 27 months.
Popular AFL identity Neale Daniher used his personal experience with MND to raise awareness for a disease he has called "The Beast" since his diagnosis in 2013.
Ballarat's Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne was among celebrities to take the icy slide plunge for Big Freeze 9 at the MCG on the King's Birthday holiday this month.
The Daniher-led FightMND campaign has invested $69.3 million in MND research - not including this year's tally - in less than a decade.
For more details about the cause, visit fightmnd.org.au
