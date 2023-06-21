The Courier
Council advocates for Lexton flood review

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
June 22 2023 - 4:00am
Burnbank Creek in Lexton.
A flood study for Lexton is still a high priority for the Pyrenees Shire Council as work continues to prevent further damage after the 2022 floods.

