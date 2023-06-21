A flood study for Lexton is still a high priority for the Pyrenees Shire Council as work continues to prevent further damage after the 2022 floods.
The council is waiting for permission from the state's Department of Transport and Planning to remove the Burnbank Creek footbridge.
Works to remove the bridge are likely to occur in the next month, according to June council documents.
While not all residents agreed, mayor Ron Eason said there were more people in favour of removing the bridge.
He said there was a build-up of debris below the bridge and the community asked for the bridge to be removed so the "build-up doesn't allow the water to flow back into town".
Since a petition was put forward to council in December, the Lexton community has been advocating for more work to be done to avoid further flood damage.
Council officers said in a report presented at the June meeting that slashing and clearing near the creek were now complete along with rubbish removal in the area.
The June council agenda states officers were "regularly reviewing and maintaining these strategies".
The council is continuing to advocate for state funding so a complete Lexton flood study can be completed.
In December, council anticipates this could cost between $100,000 and $300,000.
Cr Eason said this was important data the council needed.
"Flood reviews are a wide-ranging fact-finding mission," he said.
"If you go and ask people 'where does the water come from?', three people will tell you 'it comes from here' and others say 'no, it doesn't, it comes from over there' and somebody else will say 'but when we had the big rain, it came from over there'."
Cr Eason said the major inquiry would gather community information as well as proper mapping which would help identify where floods could occur in the future and what caused them.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
