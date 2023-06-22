Creswick coach Paul Borchers says he will be stressing to his players to absorb all they can from the experience of playing alongside AFL all-time great Gary Ablett junior in the CHFL at Creswick on Saturday.
"They need to take all they can out of it - from the warm up to the end of the game.
"There is so much we can learn.
"They need to embrace a unique opportunity," he said.
Ablett lines up against Ballan for the one-off appearance, with the Wickers searching for their second win of the season.
Borchers has named the Geelong and Gold Coast superstar, Cats premiership player and two-time Brown Medallist to start across half forward.
Ablett retired in 2020 after 357 AFL games - 247 with Geelong and 110 with the Suns.
This is his second guest appearance in community football this year, with him having played with Centrals Trinity in Cairns in May.
Borchers, in working with Ablett, will draw on his experience of playing with Collingwood champion Dane Swan at Creswick two years ago.
He said Swan had helped enormously with the Wickers' structure.
"So many learnt so much from that experience."
Borchers said Creswick would naturally be keen to receive any advice from Ablett.
"I'm looking forward to working with him.
"I'll be telling the boys to enjoy every moment of the day."
Ablett will wear the number 29 which he made famous in his first nine seasons from 2002 at Geelong.
As well as taking the field, Ablett will feature in a sports night at the Creswick Football Netball Club rooms at the Doug Lindsay Reserve on Saturday night.
B: E.Henderson, S.McKeegan, T.Landwehr
HB: N.Strugnell, B.Plover, R.Cox
C: K.Irvan, D.Whitfield, B.Sternberg
HF: G.Ablett, L.Scheele, R.Pearson
F: B.Noonan, C.Robinson, A.Sedgwick
R: J.Anagnostou, L.McKenzie, L.Blake
Int: J.McIntyre, R.Antonio, J.Antonio, J.Waller
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
