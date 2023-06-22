The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL: Creswick keen to learn from Gary Ablett junior appearance | hear from cooach Paul Borchers

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated June 22 2023 - 9:03pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Creswick coach Paul Borchers with the jumper to be worn by Gary Ablett junior.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers with the jumper to be worn by Gary Ablett junior.

Creswick coach Paul Borchers says he will be stressing to his players to absorb all they can from the experience of playing alongside AFL all-time great Gary Ablett junior in the CHFL at Creswick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.