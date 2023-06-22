Polaroid photos by Andy Warhol are coming to Ballarat for one of the year's biggest events.
Instant Warhol is a collection of 59 Polaroid pictures of celebrities, and Warhol himself.
It'll be a key part of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, which begins August 26.
Organisers write the exhibition, which will be shown at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, is a "fascinating insight into the pop culture icon's obsession with people, their charisma, and the fleeting nature of time".
Chief executive Vanessa Gerrans said it will be a Ballarat exclusive, in collaboration with the Brant Foundation.
"These original Polaroids captured a moment in time and went on to identify our culture, our art form, our view of celebrity. Warhol was the inventor of the 'superstar' and it's fascinating to take a moment to absorb these tiny snaps within our fast and furious scrolling world," she said in a statement.
"People of all ages will enjoy this exhibition and mini-series of popular culture."
The photos were taken between 1958 and 1987, with social pictures and more intimate moments included.
The Brant Foundation, founded by Warhol's patron and close friend Peter M. Brant, will bring the exhibition to Ballarat.
"The Brant Foundation is delighted to share our collection of portraits including celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Liza Minnelli for the Australian public to discover and enjoy," foundation director Allison Brant said in a statement.
The exhibition announcement joins headliner Platon's People Power, showing incredible portraits from around the world.
